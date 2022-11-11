Mhow: Cantt Board installs cameras at various places

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board has installed cameras in its work areas like hospital, workshop, school, trenching ground, slaughter house, etc. With the help of these rooms, the officers are watching live footage of all the workspaces. CCTV VOICE cameras have been installed in class rooms of CB Girls School so that every single movement of teachers can be monitored. At the same time, from the OPD to the hospital, rooms have been set up everywhere. More than 100 cameras are being installed at a cost of around Rs 20 lakh. For monitoring, a control room has been set up in the council office itself. Whereas Board CEO can access live on mobile.

For the last two months, the Cantonment Board had begun the project of installing CCTV cameras in work areas like Cantt Board Hospital, Workshop, CB Girls School, Primary School, Trenching Ground, Slaughter House, etc. According to officials, till now 30 in CB Girls School, 5 in Trenching Ground, 28 CCTV VOICE cameras have been installed in the hospital, 4 in Banda Basti School, 4 in Hyderabadi Basti School, 7 in Slaughter House. At the same time, 6 cameras are being installed in the primary school, 6 in the workshop and 10 in the council office. Every single activity will be recorded. All the CCTV cameras are being monitored in the council office. Cameras have been installed in CB Girls School from every class room to corridor, gate, etc.

What is the teacher teaching in the class Everything about children's attendance is being recorded with CCTV VOICE cameras. Along with this, cameras have been installed in the hospital from OPD to ward. What is the arrival time of doctors, the way patients are being treated, etc., everything is watched by a single click. At the trenching ground the movement of employees and their work is under watch. The Cantonment Board has installed cameras, but regular monitoring of these cameras will have to be done as well as guidelines have to be given. Only then the utility of installing cameras will be successful. Otherwise these will remain just for the sake of it.