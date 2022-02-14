Mhow: Burglars burn down Rs 27.98L in attempt to break into two ATMs

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Cash amounting to Rs 27.98 lakh was reduced to ashes after burglar(s) set an SBI ATMs on fire while trying to break cash box at Betma in the wee hours of Monday.

As per the FIR registered by Dinesh Retrekar of Lasudia in Indore, unidentified burglar(s) targeted Jeevan Jyoti Colony SBI ATMs on Mhow - Neemuch Road between 2.45 am and 3.45 am.

Betma police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said that as per CCTV footage accused entered ATM kiosk with gas cutter and attempted to break ATMs cash boxes.

As they tried to break into the machine using a gas cutter, it suddenly caught fire and Rs 10,05400 out of Rs 18,06,500 stuffed in first ATM with serial number S1NZ030381009 were burnt, while Rs 19,97,800 stuffed in another ATM with serial number S1NZ030381003 were reduced to ash.

Alarmed by flames, which engulfed the entire cash box and ATMs, burglars fled leaving gas cutter behind.

On receiving the information, police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma along with force reached the spot. Police said that there was no guard outside the ATM.

Betma police have registered a case and began investigation.

Sharma said that after preliminary investigation and CCTV footage it was confirmed that two persons entered the kiosk. More accused could be involved in the crime, Sharma added. A gas cutter, left behind by the miscreants, was recovered.

Complainant Dinesh Retrekar who is posted as state head in EPS Company, a company responsible for loading cash into the ATM said that he got a call from ATM CCTV vendor based in Mumbai.

A person from the other side alerted him and informed that some unidentified burglers were trying to break into ATMs with the help of gas cutters.

As soon as Retrekar got the information, he immediately called Indore police control room as well as channel manager Umendra Yaduvanshi.

Duo rushed to the spot with Betma police team within 7 to 8 minutes.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:16 PM IST