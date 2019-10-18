Mhow: BRAUSS scholars call of hunger strike

Mhow: On the fifth day of indefinite hunger strike by the research scholars of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science (BRAUSS), Mhow, three scholars were taken to government hospital when their conditions deteriorated.

Though one research scholar was discharged, two others are still in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari had a detail discussion with students who informed him how the university administration was playing with their career. Later, the research scholars called-off their strike.

Accusing university administration of non-cooperation, one scholar said no PhD has been completed in last four years and blamed the vice-chancellor for not paying attention to their problems.

After discussion, Patwari assured them that he would raise issue before education department’s principal secretary, commissioner and university vice-chancellor during his visit to Bhopal on October 22 to resolve the issue.

Patwari offered juice to scholars to end hunger strike.

One of the PhD scholars Amrut Prajapat, who was admitted at hospital, said that they’re on indefinite hunger strike for the past five days and the vice-chancellor hardly bothered to visit them.

Prajapat added that they’re running from pillar to post since 2015 and if they failed to complete their PhD by 2019, they won’t able to get admission anywhere and only university administration will be liable for the same.

He added that university transferred them to other universities in the past and majority of universities don’t have subjects in which they are pursuing their doctorate and now it’s very challenging task for them to complete their doctorate.