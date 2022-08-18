Mhow: Barriers put at tourist places, Heritage Train stoppage time cut

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have put barriers at the tourist spots and people are being told to return. Even tourists travelling by the Heritage Train were asked not to venture out of the railway property. According to senior ticket conductor Ajay Singh Shekhawat told that at every station an announcement is being made asking the tourists onboard the train to confine themselves to the railway station area.

and follow the orders issued by the district administration, RPF personnel are stationed at every station to ensure that passengers do not venture out of the railway limit. Western Railway has reduced the stoppage time of the train at Patalpani picnic spot to just 20 minutes stoppage at Tantya Mama station to discourage people from venturing out of the railway premises.

The administration had on Tuesday banned the entry of tourists to popular picnic cum tourist sports of Mhow tehsil for the next 15 days. The decision was taken in view of the continuous rain and fear of flesh flood at these spots that witness a heavy rush of tourists.