Mhow: Army soldier cremated with military honours

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of army man, Mukesh Kumar, was performed at his native place in Dharnaka village on Tuesday, sources said on Wednesday.

Kumar, who was posted at Siliguri in West Bengal, was returning to Indore and was on board a flight when he suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand where he died. His body was later taken to Indore on Tuesday.

Kumar was survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter and parents.

As the mortal remains of Kumar reached his native place, a large number of local residents thronged to his house to pay tribute.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:39 PM IST