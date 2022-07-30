e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Army marksman win team bronze in shooting tourney

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The first Digvijay Singh memorial shotgun shooting championship is presently underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi.

On July 28, the Indian Army’s trap team of the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Mhow won the team bronze medal in the men’s trap senior category team event and has added yet another accolade to the illustrious achievements of the Indian Army shooting team. The Team comprising of Nk Lovejot Singh, LNk Karan & Sep Sushant Ghadge, won the medal with a score of 325/375.

