Mhow: Army jawan injured in road accident 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An Army jawan Aatish Sharma was injured when a Maruti Eco vehicle hit him while he was on duty regulating the vehicles playing on the Mandleshwar-Mhow road as a firing exercise was going on in the forest near Jam Gate, 25 km from the city.

Bargonda Sub Inspector Ajab Singh Yadav said that the accident took place on Thursday when two soldiers were stationed on the road to regulate the traffic in view of the exercise. The jawan got injured as fell on the ground on being hit by the vehicle. The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle.

