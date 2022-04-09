Mhow: Anti-mafia campaign continues on Saturday

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of the Mhow local administration and police, the anti-mafia campaign is going on continuously. On Saturday, the administration and police took joint action against Mahesh Rajput’s father, Rameshwar Rajput, a criminal lodged in Simrol police station.

There are 13 cases against Mahesh Rajput in Simrol police station. Apart from this, a case has also been registered against Mahesh’s son, Pradyumna, alias Bhayyu Rajput, under the Excise Act.

Under this action, a two-storey illegal house of the criminal situated on government land in Joshiguradiya village was demolished. This campaign has been going on continuously under the direction of sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain in the Kishanganj Simrol police station area.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:25 PM IST