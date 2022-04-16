Mhow: All-round development of kids possible only with protection

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was impressed by the performance of children of Chaitanya Dham Bal Ashram at the function organised at Dr BR Ambedkar University on the occasion of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary. He said all-around development of children was possible only with due protection. He said the devotion of the children towards the country and Baba Saheb showed that the country was progressing in the right direction.



MP culture, spirituality and tourism minister, Usha Thakur said that the children are very proud and happy after interacting with the Nobel laureate. She said devotion was necessary for creating a new India. Mahamandaleshwar Narsinghdas said that the parents are happy to see the children progressing. Social worker Sumedha Satyarthi also spoke.Vice-Chancellor DK Sharma said that the university family was overwhelmed and the children were proud to be in the presence of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, a theatrical performance of 'Bhaktimati Shabari' forest dweller was performed in the university at night with the joint efforts of the Madhya Pradesh Government, Culture Department and district administration Indore, in which the famous artists enthralled the audience. Those involved in staging the show were Guru Nirmaldas, Alekh Yogesh Tripathi (direction), Milind Trivedi (song composition) and Vikas Tiwari (coordination).

Jains take out rath yatra to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti

The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir was celebrated with enthusiasm by the Digambar Jain Samaj on Thursday after the break of two years. A Rath Yatra was taken out in the city by the Jain communityThe procession started at 8.30 am from Sanghi Street Chauraha. Lord Mahavir toured the city enthroned in a silver-studded chariot. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jitu Jirati, Pt Lakesh Sharma, Cantonment Board CEO Rajendra Chandrakant Jagtap, deputy CEO Madhavi Bhargava etc. worshipped the chariot. Sanjay Uttamchand Chaudhary's family got the fortune of becoming the charioteer of the chariot. Women participated in the yatra wearing saffron and men wearing white clothes.

Christians remember Lord Jesus

On Good Friday, the Christian community carried the Cross and remembered Lord Jesus. A large number of people were present during the journey. Catholics started the journey on Friday morning from St. Mary's School located on the Post Office Road and reached Second Hot Catholic Search located at Rajeshwar Vidyalaya

