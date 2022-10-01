Mhow: Accident victims’ funeral held

Representational Pic |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The funeral procession of three brothers killed in a road accident was taken out on Friday. The funeral procession of the three brothers went out together in the village and the cremation of all three was done together with hundreds of people including staff of the veterinary college present.

The last rites were performed by the officers with their hands. Dr RK Jain, professor of Kia Veterinary College, said that both Ritesh and Govind alias Rohit used to work in the dairy unit of Veterinary College. They were very hardworking and honest and also used to take care of animals. Raja Yadav also worked in the Veterinary College for some time.

Read Also Indore: Unexpected heavy showers in city