Indore: Unexpected heavy showers in city

Unexpected rain in Indore | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in the city took a drastic change on Friday, from scorching heat in the afternoon to heavy rains in the evening.

The rainfall in the evening was a little unexpected as the sky had remained clear and sunny throughout the morning. People were warned about the possibility of light rainfall, but the evening turned out to be something unanticipated and there were heavy showers.

The city witnessed three shades of weather on Friday. The sun shone brightly in the morning, but turned hazy at noon. Later in the evening there was rainfall and a cool breeze soothed the city.

The Regional Meteorological department said the city might witness drizzles and gusty winds for the next couple of days.

“With the increase in temperature, moisture incursion has taken place due to which rainfall is taking place in the city. Indore will continue to witness light showers, mostly in the isolated areas,” Met officials said. They attributed the increase in humidity in the morning while evenings are expected to witness rain and cool weather.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal. The morning and evening humidity was 81 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively. The wind blew in from the west at an average speed of 5 kilometres an hour.