Mhow: 5 injured as car hits motorcycles

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A car going at high speed hit two motorcycles near the Malwa Complex injuring five people. The car was going from Simrol to the DSOI Club. The car was being driven by a woman. The people injured have been identified as Raj Verma, Radheshyam, Ramkishan, Nandlal and Ghanshyam. Police said that Ghanshyam has been hurt seriously. a lot, an army was written on the car,

Mhow police have registered a case but the driver of the car has not been found. As Army was written on the car the Military Police is also investigating the matter.

Woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Pithampur

A woman died in suspicious circumstances in her house in industrial area Pithampur this morning. Sub-Inspector of Pithampur Police KK Chauhan said that on Tuesday morning, a person named Deepak reported at Police Station Sector 1 that his sister Vandana has died suspiciously in her house in Dixit Colony near Radha Krishna Temple. Her body was found lying in her room. The woman's name is Vandana, wife of Golu alias Awadhesh Rajput, a resident of Khandwa district, the age of the woman is about 35 years.

According to the information received, Golu is her second husband. She also has a child. The woman's husband is absconding. The body was sent to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem by the police and the cause of the woman's death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report.

Read Also Pithampur government college building construction stalled