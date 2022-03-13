Mhow: 4 Anganwadi centres with modern facilities launched

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In collaboration with the Mhow state government and women and child development department, 4 Anganwadis of Mhow tehsil prepared with modern facilities were inaugurated on Saturday. In the Anganwadi, various types of toys have been kept for children along with tables, chairs, slides and gardens, so that children get better facilities than private schools. This Anganwadi has been prepared by Path Foundation.

Head of the foundation, Sakshi Agarwal, on the occasion of inauguration, had fun with young children. The children were also very happy after getting a new dress, a new chair, and so forth. Agarwal said that for the children of this Anganwadi centre, sewing training will also be imparted to poor working women of society. After this training, Path Foundation will make paper bags by giving raw material and marketing these paper bags. The women who work will also be given remuneration for their hard work.

Women and child development project officer Sunil Chakraborty said that provisions had been made to train 200 women.

On this occasion, along with members of the Path Foundation and Anganwadi workers, several dignitaries were also present. A banquet was also organised at the programme.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:54 AM IST