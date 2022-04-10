Mhow: 21 shooters selected for Indian shooting squad

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After a long time, 21 shooters of Army Markmanship Unit, Mhow have been selected for Indian shooting squad. Of these 21 shooters, six shooters are in the 50 m rifle event, 8 shooters are in 10 m rifle and air pistol categories. One shooter has been selected for Speed Event while one shooter has been selected for Trap Event.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:11 AM IST