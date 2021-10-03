Mhow: 15 arrested by police for gambling

Mhow: The Mhow police, on Saturday, received a tip that people were gambling with cards in the Shriram Colony of Gujarkheda, Mhow. Acting on this tip, Mhow ASP Punit Gehlot formed a team of officers of the Mhow police station and raided the location where they found 15 people playing cards with money on the line. They started running away upon seeing the police, but were apprehended. An amount of Rs 6,500 cash and decks of cards were confiscated from them and all of them were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:27 AM IST