Indore cops arrest two for operating gambling racket

Indore: A joint team of the Crime Branch and police staff of the Kanadiya police station arrested two persons involved in betting on Thursday. The accused were operating a gambling racket in an apartment under the police station’s jurisdiction.

The police said that they received a tip that two men staying in a flat in a building in the Bicholi Mardana area were operating a betting racket. The police team raided the location and arrested the two accused, Ashok Maratha, 50, and Radheshyam Kumhar, 59.

Police officials said cops had seized 6 mobile phones, three calculators and cash of Rs 13,350 from the apartment. The police also recovered slips and diaries used by the accused for noting down the rates and other details related to betting. Cops booked the accused under the Public Gambling Act, 1976. They are also having cases registered at the Aerodrome police station.

The police said they were interrogating the accused to find out the other people involved in the crime. The accused confessed to the police that they had connections in other nearby cities, such as Pithampur, Dewas, Shajapur, Manpur and other places. The accused were writing the betting data of Mumbai over a phone.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 08:05 PM IST