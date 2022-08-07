Mhow: 14 Kawad Yatris injured in assault by hotel staff, 4 critical

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen Kawad yatris were injured when they were attacked by the employees of a restaurant in Gavvalu near Choral today in a dispute over the condition of the restroom that they had used. Four of these yatris are in critical condition. These yatris, were on their way to perform the jal abhishek at their local Shiv temples with water from brought from the Narmada.

According to the information received from Simrol police, the yatris coming from Omkareshwar to Bijalpur Rau negotiated with the owner of the restaurant for using its washroom and were ready to pay a price for it.

After some yatris had used the washroom they tried to pay the amount but the restaurant employees accused them of dirtying the washroom and abused them. Thereafter they beat up the yatris.

Piyush, Chandrashekhar, Om Prakash and Gautam were seriously injured and were referred to Indore after first aid, the other 10 were treated at the community health centre.

This incident led to people being enraged and they surrounded the Simrol police station demanding the registration of a case against the hotel owner and his employees. The police thereafter registered a case under sections 307 147 294, 323 and of the IPC against the owner of the restaurant and its employees.