MGM Pharmacist Dismissed 10 Months After Assault On Dean’s PA In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant administrative action, a pharmacist posted at the mental hospital affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM medical college) has been dismissed from service nearly 10 months after an alleged assault on campus.

The move follows multiple complaints and a detailed departmental inquiry that found the employee guilty of serious misconduct.

Pharmacist Grade-II Rakesh Gorkhe was terminated under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1966. According to the inquiry report, his actions were categorised as grave indiscipline and moral misconduct, warranting strict action. The dismissal order was issued by dean and chief executive officer Arvind Ghanghoria with immediate effect.

The case dates back to an incident that occurred on the college premises around 10 months ago. Gorkhe was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with Bhavesh Upadhyay, the personal assistant to the dean. What began as a verbal dispute reportedly escalated into physical violence, with allegations that Gorkhe assaulted Upadhyay using a belt, causing head injuries and bleeding. The incident created panic within the dean office and raised concerns about workplace safety inside the institution.

The controversy intensified recently after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, nearly five months after the occurrence. The viral footage reignited public debate and brought the matter back into the spotlight, raising questions over administrative delays and the handling of the case.

Sources indicate that although an FIR had been registered at the time and an investigation initiated, the delay in taking decisive action drew criticism. The emergence of the video has further amplified concerns about accountability and transparency within the institution.

Officials maintain that the dismissal reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards indiscipline and violence in government institutions. The administration has emphasised that strict action will continue to be taken against any employee found guilty of misconduct.

The incident has not only dented the reputation of the medical college but has also sparked a broader discussion on workplace ethics, safety and timely justice in public offices.