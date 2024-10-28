MGM Moves To Phase Out Krsna Diagnostic, Gets Nod To Buy Rs 16 Cr MRI Machine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is preparing to replace its longstanding private diagnostic partner, Krsna Diagnostic Centre, by acquiring its own advanced imaging equipment. The college has already got the CT scan machine from a company under CSR while they have received approval from Bhopal to procure a state-of-the-art MRI machine, valued at Rs16 crore, which is expected to arrive within two months.

The move aims to curb the reported issues stemming from Krsna Diagnostic’s services, which have allegedly caused inconvenience to both patients and doctors due to inaccurate test reports. Persistent complaints had been made to Bhopal regarding the centre’s performance.

According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, once the MRI machine is operational, diagnostics will be fully managed in-house, marking an end to private centres operating within medical college facilities. Krsna Diagnostic currently conducts CT scans and MRIs for MY Hospital, associated with MGM Medical College, among others.

Although its contract recently expired, temporary orders from Bhopal have allowed it to continue testing until the college’s new MRI machine is installed. Free Press had reported that Krsna Diagnostic was charging Ayushman beneficiaries for services meant to be free, which led to heightened scrutiny and accelerated MGM’s equipment acquisition efforts. The acquisition of these machines marks the college’s first concrete step toward eliminating the reliance on private diagnostics within its facilities, enhancing quality control and affordability for patients.

Officials sit on CT-scan proposal

According to sources, MGM Medical College administration has sent a proposal to acquire a CT Scan machine as well. The available machine is installed in Super Speciality Hospital and patients face trouble in travelling from MY Hospital to get the facility. “A proposal for CT Scan machine has also been sent but the officials have held the same with the excuse that the college already has a machine. New machine will help in setting up college’s own diagnostic centre,” college sources said.