 MGM Medical College Sends PG Medico By Air To Rectify Surgery Exam Goof-Up, Assures Corrected Results To MPSMU
MGM Medical College Sends PG Medico By Air To Rectify Surgery Exam Goof-Up, Assures Corrected Results To MPSMU

College assures students to send the revise result to MPMSU in three days to end their protest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
MGM medical College, Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has sent a post graduate medico, as a representative, to Jamnagar and Jaipur by air to get the revised result of MBBS final year students signed by the external examiners of surgery’s practical exam. Surgery department of the college has sent the representative to two external examiners to get the revised result signed and to send it to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur to get their blunder fixed.

One of the professors of surgery department, who was the examiner too, showed the air tickets to the agitating final year students on Tuesday night to get their protest concluded. “We had given an ultimatum to the examiners of surgery department to send the revised results to the examiners on the same day.

We staged demonstration till 11 pm on Tuesday and concluded it on the assurance of the examiner who showed us the air ticket of the representative,” the agitating students said. Meanwhile, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have sent the revised result to get it signed and will send it to the university in two days. “We will also take action against those involved in the blunder and will serve a show cause notice as well,” Dr Dixit added.

The medical college authorities have swung into action after the final years MBBS students, who failed their surgery practical exam, threatened to commit mass suicide alleging delay by the college administration in rectifying the under-marking blunder. The agitated students led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had staged demonstration at the college to protest against the delay and gheraoed the college Dean on Tuesday.

