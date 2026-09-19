Metro MD Reviews Underground Stretch, Stresses Public Safety In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing director S Krishna Chaitanya conducted an early morning inspection of the proposed underground metro stretch in Indore on Thursday, reviewing construction progress and directing agencies to give the highest priority to public safety.

Beginning around 6.30 am, Chaitanya inspected locations along the proposed underground section between the Airport and Railway Station metro stations. He also reviewed the proposed underground stations and preparations for the next construction phase.

With Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) work set to begin, Chaitanya directed construction agencies to strictly follow prescribed safety standards, particularly in densely populated areas. He instructed officials to ensure compliance with safety protocols, closely monitor construction and prepare effective traffic management and diversion plans to minimise inconvenience and risks to commuters and residents.

The managing director also reviewed the elevated metro stations at Shaheed Bagh and Khajrana and assessed ongoing works. He directed officials to maintain quality control and coordinate with agencies regarding utilities that could be affected by construction.

The inspection was part of a two-day review of the Indore Metro project. On the first day, Chaitanya inspected the Gandhi Nagar metro depot, including its operations and maintenance facilities, control centre and technical systems.