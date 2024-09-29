Metro MD Inspects Operation Control Centre In Indore

Representational Image | Swarajya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Operation Control Centre which is the most important component of Metro operations was inspected on Saturday by Metro Rail Corporation MD. He took stock of the installation of necessary equipment and machines in the Control Theatre and Telecom Equipment Room.

Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya conducted a field inspection regarding the weekly progress of Indore Metro Super Priority Corridor. He enquired from senior officials, general consultant and contractor about the latest status of construction of various components of the depot - repair bay line, inspection bay line, administrative building, test track, etc.

Keeping in mind the importance of the depot in Metro operations, he directed officials to complete the remaining civil and system work in the depot as soon as possible. After that, he inspected various ongoing works from Gandhi Nagar Station to Super Corridor-03.

He inspected the updated progress of various components built for train operation such as station control room, ticket office machine room, signalling equipment room, telecom equipment room etc. He directed to complete the system work along with civil work at the stations soon.

Keeping in mind the commercial operation of Metro, he emphasised on making all entry-exit points at all stations functional as soon as possible. During the visit to the under construction Metro stations, he also discussed with officials about Metro multi-modal transport connectivity and other facilities at the stations.

He directed all contractors to work in mutual coordination and said that barricading should be removed as soon as possible where work has been completed.