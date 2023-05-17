METER CHECK RUCKUS: Protesters demand action against power discom employee in Mhow

Picture for Representation |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): When Ankita Khare, engineer of smart meter checking team of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Vidyut Vitran Company (power distribution) reached home to check the smart meter in the house of a BJP functionary in Luniapura on Tuesday, the leader and his family members abused the team. Company's city engineer Subhash Mishra said that a team had come from Indore office to check smart meters. The team had come to check 10 to 12 meters of consumers. Luniapura city BJP general secretary and his family used indecent language and rudely behaved with the team and did not allow the meter to be checked.

A written complaint was given by MP Western Power Distribution Company regarding obstruction in official work at Mhow’s Kotwali police station. Senior BJP leaders including BJP city president protested against the complaint. Along with party workers, they sang bhajans and kirtans inside police station premises demanding registration of a case against the employee of the power discom company. The station in-charge explained to BJP workers and said that appropriate action would be taken after investigation.

