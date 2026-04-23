‘Meri Aatma Isse Nahi Nikal Sakti’ Model Harsha Richhariya Takes Sanyas In Ujjain; Performs Rituals In VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Social media influencer Harsha Richhariya has taken sanyas (renunciation) on April 19 in Ujjain and adopted a new name, Swami Harshanand Giri.

As part of the ritual, she performed her own pind daan and shraddh. Calling it a new chapter of her life, she said she will now dedicate herself to religion, culture, and social service.

A video has surfaced from Ujjain showing Harsha Richhariya renouncing her worldly life and embracing asceticism. In the footage, rituals like tarpan, pinddaan, and shraddh can be seen being performed.

In the video, she said, “Saare virodh ke baad jab maine khud se poocha ki kya meri aatma is raah se nikal sakti hai, aur kya dharm ki raah par aane ke baad koi ise chhod sakta hai, toh mujhe jawab mila, meri aatma isse nahi nikal sakti.”

Watch the video below :

Harsha Richhariya renounces worldly life, takes new name Swami Harshanand Giri



Ujjain: Harsha Richhariya has renounced worldly life and embraced asceticism. In Ujjain, rituals including tarpan, pinddaan and shraddh were performed as part of the transition.



The new name taken… pic.twitter.com/O40hnJfPD4 — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 19, 2026

This decision comes as a surprise, as earlier on January 12, 2026, Harsha had shared a video saying she was leaving the spiritual path due to opposition, character attacks, and mental pressure.

She had said she would return to her old profession.

Speaking about her sudden change, Harsha said her thoughts started changing after attending the Maha Kumbh in 2025, where she experienced a strong spiritual connection. After that, she began to understand Sanatan Dharma more deeply, and by December 2025, she had made up her mind to take sanyas. She said the decision was her own and not influenced by any guru.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Model and influencer Harsha Richhariya says, "For the past one and a half years, I have consistently walked on the path that I had chosen. There was a lot of opposition and many things happened. Even after that, many times I felt like giving it up, because… pic.twitter.com/rMjvklsEX8 — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2026

Her Family Shocked

Talking about her family’s reaction, Harsha said her parents were shocked. Her mother was deeply upset and kept crying, but over time, they began to understand her decision. However, she added that she is currently not in touch with her mother and is unaware of her condition.

Harsha also spoke openly about the criticism she faced. She said some saints opposed her entry into the religious path and questioned her background as an anchor and influencer. She clarified that she has never done anything wrong but was still targeted and mentally disturbed by such remarks.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ सनसनी हर्षा रिछारिया ने आज शिप्रा नदी के तट पर उज्जैन में अपना पिंडदान और तर्पण कर दिया…



आज से वो स्वामी हर्षानंद गिरि जानी जाएँगी, गृहस्थ आश्रम से अलविदा ✋ pic.twitter.com/I3xSE8o4bR — Mamta Tripathi (@MamtaTripathi80) April 19, 2026

She also raised concerns about the challenges women face in religious spaces. According to her, women are often emotionally targeted through character attacks, which makes the path more difficult for them. Despite everything, Harsha said she stood strong and believes her decision is right for her life.