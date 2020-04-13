Merely 530 grocery orders not delivered, claims IMC

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Sunday claimed to have delivered grocery items to as many as 1,10,516 out of 1,18,352 houses which placed orders for the same in last few days.

“A total of 7306 orders were rejected and nearly 530 could not be delivered. Rest all orders were delivered,” claimed a press release issued by IMC on Sunday.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the IMC had started facility of delivering grocery to door-steps from last March 4.

Its employees would go to houses and take orders for grocery. They would pass on the orders to the grocery shops owners having permits for home delivery of items and thereby the supplies would be made.

As there was a huge gap in order and supply, the IMC took a break on Saturday to clear the order backlog.

The delivery of items was taken on war footing. The number of shops for delivery of items were also increased to 844.

On Saturday, the IMC ensured that most of the people got their orders delivered. Some 7300 orders were cancelled as the order making residents had sought specify brand material.

“Barring 530 orders, rest were delivered,” the IMC claimed.

The IMC stated that they have resumed the facility of taking orders from houses once again.

Four vehicles to provide food to dogs

IMC stated that stray dogs were getting aggressive as they were not getting anything to eat following the lockdown. However, the IMC has decided to provide food to these animals.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh told director city zoo incharge Uttam Yadav to arrange food for dogs. Yadav stated two vehicles of IMC and two of ABC company which is involved in dog serialization, will be used to provide food to the dogs.

The zoo administration has provided three quintals of flour, three quintals of rice and three quintals of “daliya” to prepare dog fodder. Indore Public School has provided its campus for the preparation of the food. Two machines have been installed on the school campus.