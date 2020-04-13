Distributed grocery to 4 lakh people till now: Gopi Nema

BJP on Sunday claimed to have distributed bags of grocery items to nearly 4 lakh people and food packets to nearly 5.5 lakh poor people from March 30 to April 11.

“Nearly 2000 activists of BJP are involved in distribution of ration and food items to poor people,” said BJP city president Gopi Nema.

He stated that the party has taken up the task of providing ration to all the poor in the city who are facing trying times due to spread of coronavirus.

“We are distributing the food packets and bags of rations to people assembly wise,” he stated.

Nema claimed that the BJP so far had distributed ration bags containing 5 kg flour, two kg rice, one kg dal, half kg edible oil and spices.

He stated that the distribution will continue till lockdown is over completely.