Meghnagar: People donate food and toys for Anganwadi kids

Ann Utsav celebrated in Meghnagar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the Anganwadi centres run by the Department of Women and Child Development and to free the young children from malnutrition, the local administration celebrated Anna Utsav on Friday.

Under this, the area's SDM and CMO visited the major roads of the city and urged locals to donate food and toys for the children of Anganwadi. For this purpose, a vehicle did the rounds.

The residents praised the campaign of the government and voluntarily donated stuff for the sake of small ones. The employees of Meghnagar Municipal Council also donated sports materials for the children of Anganwadi on their behalf.

During this, Ankita Prajapati, tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, CMO Vikas Davar, and officials of social organisations travelled across the city and collected the material.

article-image

