Meghnagar: District election officer inspects scrutiny of nomination papers

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar will hold elections to the post of councillors for 15 wards in the forthcoming civic body elections. A total of 92 nominations were considered for further electoral process, after scrutiny of nomination papers.

A total of 16 polling booths will be set up for voting and EVMs will be deployed. A total of 9,692 voters, including 4,804 men, and 4,888 women voters are eligible to exercise franchise in these elections.

District Election Officer on Monday visited the town and inspected the scrutiny of nomination papers at Janpad Panchayat office.

Assistant returning officer Ravinder Singh Chauhan said that the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22, after which election symbols will be allotted to the candidates.

Giving further information, election officer Ankita Prajapati said that on Monday, form number 8 and 9 of candidates backed by the Congress party were received for the posts of councillor. On the other hand, BJP released a list of its prospective candidates on social media late on Sunday night.

