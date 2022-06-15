Meghnagar: Canteen operator severely injured after scuffle with HR Manager

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A canteen owner was found to be severely injured following a scuffle with company management and Human resource manager over canteen bill here at Meghnagar town of Jhabua district on Tuesday morning.

As per further details, HR manager Gurmukh and canteen operator Gaurav at Trent Chemical Industries, Meghnagar, had a minor argument over the quality of food served at the canteen.

On Tuesday, Gaurav offered morning tea to the employees and officers working in the factory, later he turned to a conference room and smashed his hands into a glass, leading to severe injuries in both hands. On being informed, he was rushed to a hospital in Dahod, from where he was later referred to Baroda, citing critical condition and serious life-threatening injuries. The police station in-charge told that further action would be taken after taking statements from a patient.

Company manager Ajay Puri said that Golu was asked multiple times by the manager of an HR department to improve the quality of food, failure to which, his contract would be cancelled. Annoyed over repeated complaints, Gaurav allegedly took an extreme step and smashed his hand into the glass.

Doctors didn’t say much about health status as it could be ascertained after 24 hours of observations. Further probe into the case is underway.