Meghnagar: Congress torches MP Damore's effigy over Rs 600-crore fluorosis control scam

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): After name of BJP MP Guman Singh Damore cropped into an alleged Rs 600 crore fluorosis control project, Congress leaders and workers intensified attack not only Damore, but Central and State government as well. Many of the Congress workers torched an effigy of Damore on fire at different places.

On the other hand, Damore and other BJP leaders in the tribal belt alleged the episode as a conspiracy of opposition to malign their image.

Members of Congress, Youth Congress and Seva Dal protested against Damore and the BJP governments in Meghnagar on Sunday. They set MP Damoreís effigy afire at two places.

To stop Congress workers from torching the effigy of MP Damore, heavy police force was deployed in vain. Congress workers torched the effigy of the MP not once but twice at the Sai intersection.

Before torching the effigy, Congress leaders and workers organised a meeting on Tutti Mata Ghati to chalk out a strategy for protest against the BJP MP in the coming days.

Congress is almost extinct in the region therefore it is trying to capitalise the issue, said a political expert.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:47 PM IST