Meghnagar: Ballot papers to now have candidate’s name and photographs

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming local bodies elections, the state election commission (SEC) has recently given direction which said that for forthcoming urban body elections, the ballot papers displayed on EVMs will now carry photographs of the candidates besides their names.

In an attempt to avoid confusion among the electorates at the time of voting, the Election Commission has decided that ballot papers will also carry pictures of the contestants besides their names and election symbol ahead of local body elections. The candidates will now be required to submit their very recent photograph, two colored photos to election authorities at the time of filing their nomination.

For the first time, SEC has opted for such experimentations in local body elections. Though, if a candidate fails to provide the photograph, it will not be a ground for the rejection of the nomination of the candidate.

SEC has also given instructions to prospective candidates to open a separate bank account exclusively. The following process has been initiated with the purpose of election expenditure. The candidates will have to submit the election expenditure account within four days. The maximum expenditure limit for the post of councillor will be Rs 75 thousand. Candidates would be disqualified if they were found to be exceeding election expenditure or failing to file to the returning officer within 30 days of declaring election results.