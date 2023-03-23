Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society celebrates Cheti Chand in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chetichand festival Jhulelal Jayanti, popularly known as Chetichand, is an important festival of Sindhi community celebrated by Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society at Jhuelal Temple Divya Shakti Peeth on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated with great fanfare.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani congratulated the entire Sindhi community for this grand event.

Bhajan Kirtan was organised at Jhulelal Temple on the occasion of Lord Jhulelal Jayanti. The atmosphere turned devotional with the bhajans Lal Jhulelal, Lal Meri Pat, Muhjo Lal Sai sung by Shambhu Maharaj.

Women in the yatra kept the enthusiasm alive with Kalash and singing devotional bhajans and dances.

Sona Kasturi, the female representative of Meghdoot Sindhi Society, said that many programs are organised by the Sindhi community on Cheti Chand. Processions are taken out with complete unity. Behrana Sahib Yatra is taken out. Chhej was also organised.

Women's representative of Meghdoot Sindhi Society Neelam Jadhwani said that a procession of Bahrana Sahib was taken out on this occasion. In this journey Varun Lalwani as Jhulelal, riding on the buggy, blessed everyone.

President of Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society, Shobhraj Gyani said that sweets are offered on Cheti Chand festival. There is a practice of offering rice and Sharbat. Many Sindhi delicacies were served in this event and a huge Bhandara was organised.

Meghdoot Sindhi Society's Heena, Deepak Chhabria, Vasudev Lalwani, Girdharilal Jadhwani, former councillor Sanjay Kataria, Neha Motwani, Anand Jeswani, Laxman Batra engaged in Sindhi social service, Jai Kakwani, Deep Madhwani and many senior members of the society were present.

