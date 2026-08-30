Mega Traffic Overhaul On Track; 25+ Flyovers, 1,500 City Buses Planned In Indore | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is set for a major overhaul of its traffic management system, with a three-phase plan that focuses first on removing bottlenecks and encroachments, followed by major infrastructure projects and an integrated public transport network.

The plan was finalised at a high-power meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at Residency Kothi on Saturday.

Collector Shivam Verma, IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Police Commissioner RK Singh, ARTO Rajesh Gupta and senior officials attended the meeting.

Immediate measures include widening remaining major left turns following interventions at 17 key intersections and making three major roads encroachment-free.

Authorities will also target on-street parking on major roads and commercial areas and take action against stray cattle.

Officials have set a one-year target for visible improvements at junctions and bottlenecks, while major infrastructure and public transport changes are planned over one to three years.

3-E Formula for Traffic Management

70% Engineering: Junction redesign, wider left turns, road improvement and flyovers.

15% Enforcement: E-challans, lane discipline and CCTV-based monitoring.

15% Education: Traffic awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

What Will Change in the First Year

Major left turns to be widened and road geometry improved.

Encroachments to be removed from three key roads.

On-street parking on important routes to be restricted.

E-challan and mobile court action to be intensified.

Night-time loading and unloading to reduce peak-hour congestion.

Stricter action against stray cattle.

Big Infrastructure Push: 1-3 Years

The administration has proposed more than 25 flyovers at busy locations. With average vehicle speed estimated at 16-17 kmph, the aim is to increase road capacity and reduce congestion.

The city bus fleet is proposed to increase from around 350 to 1,500 buses. A policy will regulate and eventually move around 1,500 intercity buses to terminals outside the core urban area.

The plan also proposes relocating wholesale markets and major loading-unloading zones that contribute to congestion.

Long-Term: One Integrated Transport Network

Beyond three years, the plan envisages a dedicated traffic engineering cell, increasing traffic police strength from around 1,200 to 2,500-3,000 and strengthening digital enforcement.

The long-term vision includes integrating metro, city buses and suburban rail into a multimodal network, along with dedicated cycling tracks and pedestrian-friendly streets.

THREE-PHASE TIMELINE

0-1 year: Left turns, bottlenecks, encroachments, parking, e-challans and night freight

1-3 years: Flyovers, bus expansion, intercity bus regulation and market relocation

3+ years: Traffic engineering cell, multimodal transport, cycling and pedestrian networks