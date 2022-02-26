Mega job fair in Indore on Sunday, over 15 companies to take part

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Director of District Employment Office P S Mandloi has informed that Employment Exchange in collaboration with Yashasvi Academy for Talent Management is going to organise a job fair at Gramin Haat Bazar near Dhakkan Wala Kuan, Indore on Sunday.

The fair will be organised from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Mandloi further says that various private sector companies including Vodafone, Paytm, DT Industries, Domino's, Adoite, One Point One, MDH Masala, Navshakti, SGO Consultant, Royal IT Services, Just Dial, Egish, Reliance will take part in the fair and offer around 1450 jobs to candidates.

Companies will hire candidates for the posts of Computer Operator, Helper, Sales Executive, Technician etc. at an attractive salary. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Age limit for the candidates is between 18 and 40 years. Candidates of class 5th to postgraduate including ITI, diploma etc., can participate in the fair.

The applicants must bring their certificates of educational qualifications, bio-data, photocopy of other certificates such as Aadhar card etc. along with them in the fair.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:53 PM IST