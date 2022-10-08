Mega celebrations in Alot on Mahakal  Lok inauguration

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali-like celebrations will be held across the town on October 11 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, said SDM Manish Vaskale. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on the opening of 'Mahakal Lok', a special corridor constructed under an expansion project for the Mahakaleshwar Temple on October 11, a meeting chaired by Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar was held here at the city council office in Alot town.

The meeting was attended by SDM Manisha Vaskle, CMO Chandrashekhar Sons, District Panchayat CEO GS Vakatwaria, naib tehsildar Mukesh Son, city council president representative Abhishek Jane, vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki, farmer leader Upendra Singh Yadav, BJP Mandal President Vikram Singh Anjana besides other councillors.

Addressing the meeting, Vaskale told that special screens will be arranged at AnadiKalpeshwar temple for live telecast of the inauguration event. All major temples of town will be decorated with special lights and earthen lamps. Cultural and religious programmes will be organised in major temples. He also urged residents to light the earthen lamp on October 11 at home and celebrate the auspicious day. Residents were also urged to throng the temples in large numbers to make the event successful. Pawan Sharma, district representative Ramesh Malviya, sarpanch Ramlal Suryavanshi, Neeraj Vyas and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.

Read Also Alot: Farmers fear loss after unseasonal rain