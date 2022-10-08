e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMega celebrations in Alot on Mahakal  Lok inauguration

Mega celebrations in Alot on Mahakal  Lok inauguration

The meeting chaired by Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar was held here at the city council office in Alot town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali-like celebrations will be held across the town on October 11 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, said SDM Manish Vaskale. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on the opening of 'Mahakal Lok', a special corridor constructed under an expansion project for the Mahakaleshwar Temple on October 11, a meeting chaired by Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar was held here at the city council office in Alot town.

The meeting was attended by SDM Manisha Vaskle, CMO Chandrashekhar Sons, District Panchayat CEO GS Vakatwaria, naib tehsildar Mukesh Son, city council president representative Abhishek Jane, vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki, farmer leader Upendra Singh Yadav, BJP Mandal President Vikram Singh Anjana besides other councillors. 

Addressing the meeting, Vaskale told that special screens will be arranged at AnadiKalpeshwar temple for live telecast of the inauguration event. All major temples of town will be decorated with special lights and earthen lamps. Cultural and religious programmes will be organised in major temples. He also urged residents to light the earthen lamp on October 11 at home and celebrate the auspicious day. Residents were also urged to throng the temples in large numbers to make the event successful. Pawan Sharma, district representative Ramesh Malviya, sarpanch Ramlal Suryavanshi, Neeraj Vyas and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.

Read Also
Alot: Farmers fear loss after unseasonal rain 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Khandwa: 'Restart regular train service from Jabalpur and Bhopal to Pune'

Khandwa: 'Restart regular train service from Jabalpur and Bhopal to Pune'

Mandsaur: Over 1 quintal of poppy husk seized, 1 nabbed 

Mandsaur: Over 1 quintal of poppy husk seized, 1 nabbed 

Mandsaur: Unseasonal rain damages crop; MLA Yashpalsingh Sisodia requests CM to order immediate...

Mandsaur: Unseasonal rain damages crop; MLA Yashpalsingh Sisodia requests CM to order immediate...

Dhar: Congress discusses Bharat Jodo Yatra and Gandhi Chaupal

Dhar: Congress discusses Bharat Jodo Yatra and Gandhi Chaupal

Mega celebrations in Alot on Mahakal  Lok inauguration

Mega celebrations in Alot on Mahakal  Lok inauguration