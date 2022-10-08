Alot: Farmers fear loss after unseasonal rain 

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Local farmers are troubled after unseasonal rains coupled with cold winds have put farmers in a difficult position. Though all farmers may have suffered huge losses in the unseasonal rains, those cultivating soybean are most affected.

The town received untimely rainfall with varying intensity on the second consecutive day on Friday. Low to heavy rain was witnessed during Thursday and Friday nights. The rainfall coupled with cold winds has pulled down the day as well as night temperatures. Meanwhile, many soybean farmers from Alot are concerned about the outbreak of yellow mosaic disease, caterpillars and insects on standing crops.

Even crop that has survived the continuous rainfall would deliver an inferior quality of produce, which sells at a lower price. About 25 to 40% of harvesting has been completed in the region and the crops lying in the open may have suffered substantial damage due to rainfall. An exact estimate of the damage caused by the untimely rain is yet to be done. The farmers are already battling rising fuel prices and inflation. On the other hand, unseasonal rain for two days has resulted in water logging, inundation and overflowing drains in the town.

