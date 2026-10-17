'Meetings Mean Nothing Without Action!' BJP MLA Malini Gaud Slams Indore Administration Over Contaminated Water, Supply Shortages | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Malini Gaud on Friday questioned the administration's response to persistent complaints of contaminated water and inadequate supply in Indore, alleging that repeated representations to senior officials have failed to yield concrete results.

Gaud's remarks came a day after state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other BJP leaders met on Thursday to chalk out a roadmap for ensuring water supply to every household in the city.

Explaining her absence from the meeting, the MLA said attending repeated discussions was futile when decisions were not implemented on the ground.

“I have raised these issues multiple times in meetings, including one with the Additional Chief Secretary, but no action has been taken. Meetings are meaningful only when decisions are implemented,” she said.

Highlighting the continuing crisis, Gaud said several localities were receiving contaminated water, while others were struggling with inadequate supply.

Citing an example from her Assembly constituency, she pointed out that an overhead water tank constructed during her tenure as mayor remained disconnected from the distribution network because pipelines had not been laid.

She added that despite repeatedly raising the matter with Mayor Bhargava, water works committee chairman Bablu Sharma and concerned officials, no effective solution had emerged.

At Thursday's review meeting, Vijayvargiya directed officials to make advance arrangements to ensure adequate water availability across Indore. The meeting was convened to develop a roadmap for supplying water to every household.

Gaud's criticism has raised questions over the gap between administrative assurances and ground-level implementation, particularly as complaints of contaminated water and inadequate supply continue in parts of the city.