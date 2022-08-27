Meeting of death audit committee held; administer precaution dose compulsorily to those left out, says Divisional commissioner

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma has instructed all chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) of the division to compulsorily administer precaution dose of Covid-19 to all the remaining beneficiaries. To achieve this, ways should be developed to motivate people to get the dose.

Sharma passed these instructions on Friday in the meeting of the death audit committee set for the deaths caused due to corona. Divisional commissioner Sharma who presided over the meeting reviewed the deaths of 5 patients that took place in the division in the last two months. In the meeting, dean Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that out of these patients in different districts of the division, there were two patients who had not got Covid vaccine.

Additional commissioner Rajni Singh, joint commissioner Sapna Solanki, joint director health Dr Ashok Dagaria, Dr VP Pandey, Dr Salil Bhargav, chief medical and health officers and civil surgeons of all the districts of the division were present.

Sharma obtained information regarding the number of corona patients present in all the districts and their medical treatment in this meeting held through video conferencing. He instructed all the CMHOs that in all the districts of the division, the remaining beneficiaries should be mandatorily administered precaution doses. For this, a policy should be formulated at the local level and people should be motivated to apply precaution doses. Dr Salil Bhargav said that at present there is not a single corona positive patient in MRTB Hospital. But patients of H-1N-1 influenza and pneumonia are definitely increasing. He said that people above 60 years of age and people suffering from serious diseases must be vaccinated against influenza in time.

Read Also Indore: Student knowledge sharing programme held at SCSIT