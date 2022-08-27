Indore: Student knowledge sharing programme held at SCSIT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Computer Science & IT and task force on Skill Development, DAVV in collaboration with ICFAI Business School, Mumbai jointly organised a student knowledge sharing programme at Ramani Hall on the topic CV & Resume Building, Importance of Soft Skills and its use during interviews, on Friday.

Speaker Prof Amarjeet Patpatia, dean & Dy PCO, IBS, Mumbai covered the importance of CV, its types & formats, interpersonal skills, attitude, learning & working ethics, emotional intelligence, questions asked during interviews, and working on strengths & weaknesses. Also, he threw light upon a good interview session through video.

“The expert satisfied the queries from many students at the end of session. Around 280 students from various UTDs including SCSIT participated in the programme,” said programme coordinator Shraddha Masih.

