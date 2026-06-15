Meerut’s ‘Thak-Thak’ Gang Busted; 5 Arrested With Goods Worth ₹50 Lakh | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a notorious five-member interstate 'Thak-Thak' gang from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, known for carrying out thefts at busy traffic signals by staging accidents.

Police seized 33 high-end mobile phones, a laptop and a car allegedly used in the crimes.

To evade detection, the accused had modified the car's gearbox to create a hidden compartment for concealing stolen goods. The total value of the seized items is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.

Police said the gang had previously committed several offences in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh.

Modus Operandi: The 'Accident' Trap

DCP (Zone 4) Sunil Mehta and DCP (Zone 1) Narendra Rawat said the gang primarily targeted solo drivers at congested traffic junctions.

One member would suddenly block a vehicle or pretend to be hit by it, while another would aggressively accuse the driver of causing an accident.

As soon as the driver rolled down the window to respond, another accomplice would swiftly open the vehicle's door and flee with cash, bags or mobile phones.

The accused also carried chilli powder, which they allegedly used to attack victims who resisted.

Recent Incidents in the City

On June 6, businessman Manoj Jain was driving his SUV near Teen Imli Bridge when a youth allegedly fell in front of the vehicle.

As Jain lowered his window to check on him, other gang members distracted him and stole a bag containing Rs 1 lakh from the front seat.

In a similar incident at Choithram Square, chartered accountant Kunal Sanghvi was targeted.

A gang member allegedly placed his foot under the rear tyre of Sanghvi's car and screamed in pain. When Sanghvi rolled down the window, his mobile phone was stolen.

How They Were Caught

Following the complaints, police and cyber teams analysed hundreds of CCTV footage clips. The suspects' vehicle was traced near Rau Circle, following which police arrested all five accused from Himmat Nagar Ground in Palda.

The arrested men have been identified as Kuldeep, Nazim, Mahfouz, Shoaib and Mohammad Shakeel, all residents of Meerut with extensive criminal records, police said.