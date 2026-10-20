Medical Emergency Mid-Air! Bengaluru-Indore IndiGo Flight Diverted To Hyderabad, Lands 86 Minutes Late | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A medical emergency occurred on board IndiGo's flight 6E-959, travelling from Bengaluru to Indore, on Monday morning when a passenger suddenly fell ill. Due to the emergency, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad, where it landed at 8:41 am.

Finally, the flight could land at the city airport at 10:51 am against its scheduled landing time of 9:25 am.

According to information from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the flight departs from Bengaluru at 7:30 am and lands in Indore at 9:25 am. The same aircraft was scheduled to depart from Indore for Chandigarh at 10 am.

Reports indicate that the aircraft departed with over 100 passengers on board. During the flight, at approximately 8:10 am, a passenger's health suddenly deteriorated.

At that time, the aircraft was flying in the vicinity of Zahirabad, Telangana. Given the passenger's condition, a medical emergency was declared on board. In such situations, the priority is to ensure that the passenger receives medical assistance as quickly as possible.

Following the deterioration of the passenger's health, air traffic control (ATC) in Hyderabad was immediately informed about the diversion. Subsequently, the necessary procedures were carried out to land the aircraft at Hyderabad Airport.

The plane touched down there at 8:41 am. After dropping the passenger, the flight could land here after a delay of 1 hour 26 minutes at 10:51 am, against its scheduled landing time of 9:25 am.