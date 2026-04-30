Mediation Turns Fatal: 22-Year-Old Youth Stabbed By Minors At Friend’s Post-Jail Bash, Dies

Mediation Turns Fatal: Youth Stabbed By Minors At Friend’s Post-Jail Bash, Dies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death while attempting to mediate a dispute between his friends in the Hira Nagar police station area on Wednesday night. The altercation occurred during a party celebrating the release of one of his friends from jail.

The deceased was identified as Manish Sunhare, a resident of Ravidas Nagar. The incident occurred around 8:00 pm when Sunhare’s friend, Rishabh, organised a party to celebrate his recent release from jail. The gathering involved heavy alcohol consumption, leaving all attendees in an inebriated state.

A dispute broke out between Rishabh and two other minors s at the party. The tension escalated when the group moved to a nearby shop to purchase tobacco. Sunhare, who was already standing near the shop, saw the argument turn violent and stepped in to pacify the situation.

Instead of backing down, the two minor suspects turned their aggression toward Sunhare, stabbing him three times in the leg with a knife. Sunhare managed to reach his home in a bleeding condition. Upon seeing his critical state, his mother reportedly fainted from shock. Neighbours alerted his elder brother and rushed him to a local private hospital, from where he was referred to MY Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police detained both the minor suspects after registering a case against them, and further investigation is underway.