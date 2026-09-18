MD Drugs Hidden In E-Rickshaw Dashboard, Two Arrested By Crime Branch In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch arrested two men with 14.9 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.4 lakh and seized an electric autorickshaw, police said on Thursday.

Police said the action was taken during a check on MR-4 Road, where a team spotted two men sitting in an electric autorickshaw and stopped them.

They were identified as Shadab Khan, a resident of Khajrana, and Sahid Ali Shah, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

During a search, police allegedly found 14.9 grams of MD drugs hidden in the dashboard of the autorickshaw. The drugs were valued at around Rs 1.4 lakh and the vehicle at Rs 1.5 lakh. The total seizure was estimated at Rs 2.9 lakh.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. They are being questioned to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify others allegedly involved in the supply network.

According to Crime Branch data, police have arrested 145 accused in 69 NDPS Act cases in Indore since Jan 1.

They have seized 3.026 kg of MD drugs, 28.338 kg of ganja, 500 kg of bhang, 346.22 grams of brown sugar and 10 grams of cocaine, with drugs and vehicles worth around Rs 3.83 crore seized during the period.