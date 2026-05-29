McGilligan Foundation Launches Week-Long Climate Action Initiative | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jimmy and Janak McGilligan Foundation for Sustainable Development will organise its 34th annual week-long environmental discourse from May 30 to June 5, 2026, to mark World Environment Day.

The programme aims to raise awareness about the history, significance and 2026 theme of World Environment Day while encouraging participants to adopt environmentally sustainable lifestyles and contribute towards sustainable development.

The week-long initiative will bring together students, environmentalists, social workers, educational institutions, government representatives and non-governmental organisations to discuss practical solutions to climate change and environmental degradation.

Participants will be encouraged to undertake individual and collective climate action and support the Greening the Dautoni Hills campaign through tree plantation, biodiversity conservation and environmental stewardship.

The discourse will feature a series of thematic sessions on climate action for planetary health, sustainable livelihoods, nursing and healthcare, community development, clean water and air, and environmental conservation.

Forest officials, academicians, healthcare professionals and sustainability experts will address participants and share insights on tackling environmental challenges.

Students from institutions including St Paul Institute, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management, Edu SerumX and Intellect Academy are expected to participate in the programme.

The event will conclude on June 5 with World Environment Day celebrations and the presentation of a collective climate action report and future action plan, highlighting commitments made by participants towards building a greener and more sustainable future.