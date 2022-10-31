MBA admissions: B-schools write to govt, seeking 1 more round

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Private College Association has written to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) seeking one more round of college-level counselling for filling vacant seats in the MBA course.

“We’ve written to the DTE requesting for one more round of CLC counselling as the previous two rounds were hit by the Diwali festivities. Around 10 per cent of the seats are still vacant in MBA colleges,” said association president Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Echoing the same thoughts, Comp-Feeders College director Awadhesh Dave said, “Most students had gone back to their hometowns due to Diwali, so many of them couldn’t participate in the CLC rounds, dates of which clashed with the festival. It’ll be appropriate that such students get one more chance of admission.”

The MBA admissions of the final round of CLC continued till mid-night October 25, a day after Diwali.

This year, the DTE had granted four rounds of counselling for admission to the MBA courses, two centralised online rounds and two college-level counselling (CLC) rounds.