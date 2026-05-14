Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Holds A Meeting With Doctors And Chartered Accountants At The City Bus Office | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From cleaner streets and disciplined traffic to solar-powered infrastructure and tourism-friendly transport, some of Indore’s leading doctors and chartered accountants came together to present a roadmap for the city’s future during a special “Swachhta Samvad” chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The interactive session, held at the City Bus Office auditorium, turned into a vibrant exchange of ideas on urban development, sustainability, public safety, energy conservation, tourism and financial self-reliance. Professionals from the medical and financial sectors shared practical suggestions aimed at shaping the next phase of Indore’s growth story.

The Mayor said that suggestions from informed and professional communities, such as doctors and chartered accountants, would play a vital role in shaping a cleaner, safer, smarter, and more sustainable Indore for the future.

Push for walking, cycling and traffic discipline

Dr Arun Agrawal proposed promoting healthier and eco-friendly lifestyles by observing every Sunday as a “Walking and Cycling Day” to encourage citizens to reduce vehicle use.

Dr Shivajirao stressed the need for stronger traffic discipline, greater public awareness regarding traffic rules and making footpaths encroachment-free for pedestrians.

Doctors Satish Lahoti and Mahesh Rathi noted that while Indore is developing rapidly, stricter traffic regulations and stronger enforcement mechanisms are urgently needed to manage increasing congestion.

Strict action against drunk driving and underage drivers

Raising concerns over road safety, Dr Deepak Jaju highlighted the growing number of drink-and-drive cases in the city. He demanded strict action against drunk drivers and minors operating vehicles.

Dr K Raisinghani appreciated the ongoing left-turn widening projects across the city, but emphasised that citizens must be educated on their proper use. He also called for timely road repairs after construction work.

Solar energy and smart urban planning

Dr Ravi Verma suggested that major institutions and hospitals should adopt rooftop solar panels and solar-powered parking facilities to promote clean energy.

Chartered accountant SN Goyal praised the corporation’s smart street-light management system under the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS), while recommending stronger monitoring and document verification systems within the municipal administration.

CA Pooja Sharma suggested increasing the number of flyovers to tackle rising traffic pressure and called for stricter action against the growing drug menace in the city.

CA Deepika Agrawal proposed special training programmes for women auto-rickshaw drivers to make them tourism-friendly ambassadors of the city. She also stressed the importance of traffic awareness campaigns targeting youth.

CA Anil Garg emphasised the need to beautify the city further by clearing scrap and garbage from vacant plots and utilising such spaces more effectively.

Other participants also underlined the importance of taking tough decisions in the larger public interest, including regulating heavy vehicles and excessively noisy vehicles to improve safety and quality of life.

Mayor outlines vision for financially self-reliant Indore

Speaking during the dialogue, Bhargav said that although urban local bodies received constitutional recognition after the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, only a few Indian cities currently function on a truly financially self-reliant model.

He said the Indore Municipal Corporation is actively working to strengthen its revenue collection system so that infrastructure and civic services can be expanded in the coming years.

The Mayor also announced that the fourth phase of the Narmada water project will significantly enhance the city’s water supply. According to him, Indore is expected to receive nearly 900 MLD (million litres per day) of water in the future, which could meet the city’s drinking water needs until 2040.