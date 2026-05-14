Indore Weather Update: Brace For Extreme Heat-- Orange Alert Issued As Temperatures Hit 43.6°C

While the saint in the wall mural shields himself from the scorching sun with a wooden umbrella, two youths on the street find relief under a simple cloth - times have changed, but the struggle against the heat remains the same. | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Orange alert was issued in Indore on Thursday, as the city recorded a severe spike in temperatures across the district.

The maximum temperature reached a scorching 43.6°C, which was 4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Experts from Meteorological Office (MO) Indore, said that the heat remained relentless throughout the night, with the minimum temperature settling at 30°C, a significant 6 degrees higher than normal.

Detailed morning observations at 08:30 am on Thursday showed that the temperature had already climbed to 32°C with a relative humidity of 46%.

The weatherman said that 'visibility was reduced to 5000 meters due to haze' as West-Northwest (WNW) winds blew at speeds ranging from 13 to 29 kmph.

Despite these high winds, the district remained completely dry, recording Nil rainfall over the last 24 hours. This continued a trend of dry weather for the city, which faced a seasonal rainfall deficit of - 8.4 mm.

While Indore sweltered in dry heat, the weatherman reported that other parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced volatile weather, including hailstorms in Seoni and duststorms in Satna.

However, the official rainfall distribution projections confirmed that Indore was expected to remain in the 'DRY' zone through May 18.

The weatherman said that "Warm Night conditions were expected to persist through Friday," further increasing the physical toll on residents.

With the 'Orange Alert' signaling that the public needed to “Be Prepared,” authorities urged citizens to prioritize hydration and limit outdoor activity during peak hours.

As the sun set at 19:00 IST on Thursday, the weatherman said that "no immediate relief from the 43-degree highs was in sight."

Temperature records

According to the Meteorological Department, after Khajuraho, Ratlam and Dhar were the hottest places. Ratlam recorded 45.2°C and Dhar 45°C. Shajapur saw 44.7°C, Guna 44.6°C, Sheopur and Sagar 44.4°C, Khargone and Raisen 44.2°C, Khandwa 44.1°C, and Damoh 44°C.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain was the hottest at 44.7°C. Bhopal recorded 43.2°C, Indore 43.6°C, Gwalior 42°C, and Jabalpur 42.7°C.