Madhya Pradesh May 14, 2026, Weather Update: Bhopal Fumes Under Burning Sun, Orange Alert In Indore-Ujjain; Temperatures May Cross 44°C |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has entered a phase of intense heat, with several regions witnessing extremely high temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, nearly half of the state will remain under heatwave conditions for the next four days.

Weather expected on Thursday

An orange alert has been issued for Thursday in districts like Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam, warning of severe heatwave conditions. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Indore, Ujjain, and Dhar, meaning temperatures will remain high even at night.

Hot winds are likely to blow across several districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, and Rajgarh.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:50 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather scientists said that the state will continue to experience intense heat for the next four days. The impact will be stronger in Indore and Ujjain divisions, where an orange alert has been issued. Heatwave warnings are also in place for Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, with alerts likely to remain until May 17.

Other parts of the state, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, will also witness intense heat. Temperatures in districts like Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur may cross 44°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature record

On Wednesday, 12 cities recorded temperatures above 44°C. After Khajuraho, Ratlam (45.2°C) and Dhar (45°C) were among the hottest places. Shajapur recorded 44.7°C, Guna 44.6°C, Sheopur and Sagar 44.4°C, Khargone and Raisen 44.2°C, Khandwa 44.1°C, and Damoh 44°C.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain was the hottest at 44.7°C. Bhopal recorded 43.2°C, Indore 43.6°C, Gwalior 42°C, and Jabalpur 42.7°C.

Despite the heat, some areas also saw sudden weather changes. Rain was reported in Jabalpur and Seoni by evening, while hailstorms occurred in Pandhurna. Strong winds were also observed in several districts.

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Weather in coming days

May 15: Heatwave spreads to more districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Vidisha. Orange alert continues in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

May 16: Peak heat expected across most of the state, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Sagar divisions. Orange alert remains in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.