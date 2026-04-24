Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Along With Corporators To Lead From The Front In Cleanliness Drive In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Friday announced that he, along with members of the Mayor-in-Council and corporators, will actively participate in field visits.

“We will engage with citizens directly to raise awareness and encourage participation in cleanliness efforts,” he said during a review meeting at the city bus office. The meeting was attended by health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, the additional commissioner and others.

The mayor directed civic officials to intensify on-ground monitoring and ensure strict adherence to cleanliness standards across the city. During the meeting, he reviewed key guidelines for the cleanliness survey and instructed officials to remain in the field during the early morning hours to continuously monitor sanitation work at the zone and ward levels. He said all systems must function smoothly and efficiently.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining standards in educational institutions, Bhargav directed officials to ensure that schools comply with prescribed cleanliness norms. He noted that Indore’s success in cleanliness rankings depends on the joint efforts of aware citizens and dedicated municipal staff.

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To further strengthen the campaign, a meeting with hostel associations across the city is scheduled for Apr 26 to discuss sanitation standards and necessary arrangements. Besides, special drives will be conducted to control mosquito breeding.