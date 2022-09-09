Mayor asks Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials to make Gyas ka Bada free of encroachers

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal asking students about the meaning of written sentences on the board during his inspection of a government school in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Gyas ka Bada” a government land located in ward 8 of the Jiwajiganj area of the city, which has been encroached, should be made free from encroachment immediately so that the government land can be used for proper purposes.

These instructions were given by mayor Mukesh Tatwal to the deputy commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Chandrashekhar Nigam present during his visit to ward 8 on Thursday morning. The mayor said that Gyas ka Bada is government land on which some people have made small or big encroachments, the land should be freed and put to good use. While taking a tour of the ward, and inspecting the cleanliness system of ward 08, the mayor instructed for proper cleaning of the drain of Shri Krishna Colony located on Ankpat Marg. He also directed PHE officials to provide drinking water to resolve the problem of the houses where drinking water is not accessible.

He inspected the Government Secondary School Nayapura-2 operated in the ward, here in the presence of students and teachers, he discussed the subject being taught to the students. While discussing with the principal of the school, mayor Tatwal instructed that the classes which are being conducted in the dilapidated building should be shifted to other rooms. Instructions were given to immediately remove the stray cattle and pigs roaming freely on the open land of the school and to uproot the parthenium grass in the field. Instructions were given to cover the DP of the M P Electricity Board so that no accident occurs.